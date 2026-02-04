In the kitchen at Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tucked in Charlotte’s vibrant SouthPark neighborhood, Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria is taking your taste buds on a culinary journey from Cuba to Peru. This charming spot specializes in authentic Peruvian and Cuban cuisine while adding its own creative Latin spin to classic American dishes.

Whether you’re craving traditional ceviche, bold Cuban flavors, or reimagined comfort food with a Latin twist, Calle Sol delivers an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the rich flavors of Latin America.

One standout you absolutely can’t miss is their weekend brunch featuring a creative take on shrimp and grits. This elevated classic comes with traditional sofrito and their secret macho sauce - a beloved Peruvian condiment that elevates every bite. Available exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays, this dish is the perfect way to start your day off right.

Ready to explore the flavors of Cuba and Peru? Head to callesolcafe.com to learn more about their full menu and make your reservation today!

