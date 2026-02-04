Relly’s top notch desserts: A taste of home, one bite at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cherrelle of Relly’s joins QC Life to share her passion for creating custom cakes and treats for every occasion. From elegant wedding cakes to festive birthday celebrations and corporate events, Relly’s brings the magic of homemade goodness to all of life’s special moments.

What sets Relly’s apart is her motto: “a taste of home.” Every cake is crafted with comfort and warmth in mind, designed to make guests feel like they’re gathering around a family table.

The bakery is now providing special private in-home catering services, bringing the celebration right to your door. And if you’re looking for the showstopper dessert, the stunning 3-tier strawberry shortcake is calling your name or go with her top seller, the decadent red velvet cake. Cherrelle also creates delicious vegan treats.

Follow @rellys_topnotchdesserts on social media to browse her creations and place your special order today!

