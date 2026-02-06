Hermanita’s new cocktail menu and Valentine’s celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hermanita, the hidden bar inside El Malo Tacos in Plaza Midwood, is raising the bar this season with an exciting new cocktail menu and a special Valentine’s celebration. Under the creative direction of Reynolds, Beverage Director at Chango Food Group, the menu runs through March and features bold, thoughtful cocktails rooted in Mexican flavors.

Each cocktail is designed to be approachable and fun, inviting guests to discover new favorites while celebrating the craft and culture behind every sip.

This Valentine’s season, Hermanita transforms into La Serenata, a romantic pop-up running February 9-22 inspired by El Día del Amor y la Amistad (Day of Love and Friendship). The space comes alive with heart-filled décor, charro imagery, and candlelight, celebrating love, friendship, and community.

The pop-up is open nightly and reservations are encouraged but not required. For an extra special evening, mark your calendar for February 21’s Noche de Despecho, a high-energy heartbreak dance night inspired by Mexico City’s vibrant nightlife.

Visit elmalotacos.com/hermanita and follow @barhermanita on Social Media.

