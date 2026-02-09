Seattle vs New England pizza

Zepeddie's is celebrating their second annual Pizza Bowl with a Seattle Chicken Teriyaki vs a New England White Clam Pie.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Football’s biggest showdown is inspiring a delicious rivalry right here in Charlotte. Christopher Gianino, General Manager Zepeddie’s Pizzeria joins QC Life to talk about the second annual Pizza Bowl competition.

The Pizza Bowl is all about Pitting two bold, city-inspired pies against each other. This year the menus is Seattle Chicken Teriyaki VS a New England White Clam Pie.

All of Zepeddie’s pies use fresh ingredients and dough made daily in-house. Located next to Lower Left Brewing, Zepeddie’s Address is 4516 Nations Crossing Rd.

Visit zepeddies.com and follow @zepeddies.

