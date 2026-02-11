Love, cocktails & charity: A Valentine’s celebration at Vinyl

Vinyl's Valentine cocktails feature emotion-inspired drinks that are each named after a song.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Vinyl lead bartender Danny Hollis joins QC Life to talk about a limited-time lineup of Valentine’s specialty cocktails, a dinner feature, and a charity giveback.

The Valentine’s specialty cocktail lineup features four drinks, each reflecting a different emotion of the season: love, curiosity, nostalgia, and a little irony. What makes these creations special is that each is named after a song or lyric, and every drink is crafted with the same care and balance as the restaurant’s year-round cocktail program.

Beyond the drinks, the Valentine’s menu features a stunning 12-ounce Angus ribeye topped with a gorgonzola crust, served alongside garlic and herb broccoli, wild mushrooms, creamy mashed potatoes, and rich gravy. To finish, indulge in peach bread pudding made with Bread on Bikes sourdough, topped with anglaise and a Nutella drizzle.

This year, the celebration extends beyond the restaurant. Ten percent of all Valentine’s sales are being donated to the Greater Charlotte American Heart Association, supporting heart health education and awareness.

Valentine’s cocktails and dinner specials are available February 9–15. To learn more visit www.vinylclt.com and follow @vinylclt.

