Lee Newton: Singing stories and baking memories

Lee’s cookbook celebrates the nostalgia of homemade treats and the memories they hold.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Singer and songwriter Lee Newton joins QC Life to share something deeply personal — her cookbook featuring Nana Kuykendall’s beloved sugar cookies.

For Lee, music and food are more than just creative outlets; they’re both powerful ways to transport us back to cherished moments with the people we love. Through her songwriting and singing, Lee captures emotion and story, and now she’s doing the same through the kitchen, combining her artistic background with her family’s culinary legacy.

The star of her cookbook is Nana’s sugar cookies, a recipe infused with warmth, tradition, and one special secret ingredient: sour cream.

