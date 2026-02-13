My Better Batch: Homemade cookies in 15 minutes

Learn how to make easy Valentine's cookies with My Better Batch mixes and homemade strawberry frosting — just add butter and egg.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lindsay Hancock, Founder & CEO of My Better Batch joins QC Life to talk about cookie mixes! She started My Better Batch because she wanted a shortcut that tasted homemade.

My Better Batch is all about making baking easier without sacrificing taste or quality. The mixes allow you to have fresh baked cookies in 15 minutes or less and all you have to do is add butter and an egg.

They offer 4 different flavors: Chocolate Chunk (2025 Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award Winner for “Best Cookie Mix) , Classic Sugar, Celebration, and Double Chocolate Chip.

For Valentine’s My Better Batch has a Strawberry-Frosted Sugar Cookie using their Classic Sugar Cookie Mix as the base. Once the cookies are completely cooled, you’re going to add strawberry frosting made with fresh strawberries.

Their mixes can be found on the shelves locally at Lowes Foods, Harris Teeter and The Fresh Market as well as select Target stores.

To learn more visit mybetterbatch.com and follow @mybetterbatch.

