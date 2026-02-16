Guthrie’s Golden Fried Chicken Fingers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Guthrie’s knows the secret: do one thing and do it well. What started as a family diner in 1965 has grown into a chicken finger empire with 75 locations across 13 states. Now there’s a brand new Guthrie’s in Monroe, and it’s all about keeping it simple.

As the first chicken finger restaurant ever, Guthrie’s invented the game. Here’s what sets them apart: fresh (never frozen) chicken, marinated and hand-battered daily. The coleslaw and signature sauce are made every morning, and every toasted piece of bread gets homemade garlic butter. They don’t do much, but everything they do is done right.

Stop by the new Monroe location at 2200 W Roosevelt Blvd Monroe, NC, 28110. Learn more and order ahead on their website.

