Manolo's Bakery is celebrating history, community, and the power of people coming together.

More than just cake: The meaning behind Mardi Gras

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When most people think of Mardi Gras, they picture parades and celebrations. But at the heart of this tradition lies something sweet and deeply meaningful: the King Cake. Daniela Blanco from Manolo’s Bakery joins QC Life to share more about the King Cake.

Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French - the last day of celebration before Lent, the 40-day Christian season of fasting before Easter. This European tradition became iconic in New Orleans and is more than just a pastry, it’s a symbol of the season’s joy and meaning.

The King Cake is a soft, sweet brioche-style bread shaped like a crown, filled with cinnamon or cream cheese, and topped with icing and purple, green, and gold sugars.

Each color holds significance:

Purple symbolizes justice

Green symbolizes faith

Gold symbolizes power

You can enjoy an authentic King Cake at The ChangeBaker Place, next door to Manolo’s Bakery. This welcoming community space in East Side District 5 features gathering tables and a meeting room for special occasions.

This year, 10% of King Cake sales will be donated to By Immigrant Hands, supporting flood relief efforts in Colombia. Manolo is currently there on a humanitarian mission, making every slice of cake part of something larger, an act of compassion and community care.

To learn more visit www.manolosbakery.com and follow @manolosbakeryclt.

