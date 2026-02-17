More than just cake: The meaning behind Mardi Gras

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When most people think of Mardi Gras, they picture parades and celebrations. But at the heart of this tradition lies something sweet and deeply meaningful: the King Cake. Daniela Blanco from Manolo’s Bakery joins QC Life to share more about the King Cake.
Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French - the last day of celebration before Lent, the 40-day Christian season of fasting before Easter. This European tradition became iconic in New Orleans and is more than just a pastry, it’s a symbol of the season’s joy and meaning.
The King Cake is a soft, sweet brioche-style bread shaped like a crown, filled with cinnamon or cream cheese, and topped with icing and purple, green, and gold sugars.
Each color holds significance:
- Purple symbolizes justice
- Green symbolizes faith
- Gold symbolizes power
You can enjoy an authentic King Cake at The ChangeBaker Place, next door to Manolo’s Bakery. This welcoming community space in East Side District 5 features gathering tables and a meeting room for special occasions.
This year, 10% of King Cake sales will be donated to By Immigrant Hands, supporting flood relief efforts in Colombia. Manolo is currently there on a humanitarian mission, making every slice of cake part of something larger, an act of compassion and community care.
To learn more visit www.manolosbakery.com and follow @manolosbakeryclt.
