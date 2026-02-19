Lunch at The Goodyear House

Chef Chris Coleman represents Charlotte at the James Beard Foundation Platform in NYC and launches exciting new menu items at his restaurants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Chris Coleman, owner of Goodyear House and Built on Hospitality Restaurant Group, recently returned from an incredible honor: cooking at The James Beard Foundation Platform in New York City.

As one of only 10 Charlotte chefs at this prestigious event, Chef Chris Coleman helped showcase the best of American cuisine and put the Queen City on the national culinary map.

Chiefs (located next door to Goodyear House), is launching an exciting new menu item: The Chief burger - an Oklahoma-style onion burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, French onion dip, and a touch of yellow mustard.

Starting next week, the burger will be available for lunch at Goodyear House and dinner at Chiefs.

To learn more, visit builtonhospitality.com and thegoodyearhouse.com and follow @built_on_hospitality and @goodyearhouse.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.