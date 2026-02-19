Wine guide: Drinking and pairing basics

Join Assorted Table Wine & Shop for a wine and cheese pairing class on February 25th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kaitlin Cahill, General Manager of Assorted Table Wine & Shop joins QC Life to celebrate National Drink Wine Day! These expert tips will help you make the most of every glass.

Red wine is best served at 60-65°F. If needed, chill in the fridge for about 15 minutes. Using a decanter is ideal for bold Cabernets, as it helps open up the wine’s flavors.

Sauvignon Blanc pairs beautifully with light, fresh foods such as goat cheese, vegetables and seafood.

Cabernet Sauvignon pairs well with rich, hearty dishes like steak and meat sauces.

Properly seal and refrigerate opened bottles - sparkling wine lasts up to 3 days while red and white wine last for 3-5 days.

You are invited to Assorted Table Wine & Shop on February 25th from 6pm-7:30pm for a Wine & Cheese Pairing Seminar. This event is in partnership with Orrman’s Cheese Shop at the Market at 7th Street. Guests will experience 5 wines & cheeses expertly paired together with 90-minutes of humorous education from certified professionals representing both shops!

To learn more visit atws.wine and follow @assortedtableqc on Instagram.

