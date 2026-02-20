Get a sneak peek of Guard and Grace cuisine at collaborative dinners with local Charlotte chefs before the fall opening.

Michelin-Recommended Guard and Grace Steakhouse opens in Charlotte this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Troy Guard and Chef Adam Vero are bringing Guard and Grace, the acclaimed modern steakhouse from TAG Restaurant Group, to Charlotte this fall.

The 10,224-square-foot restaurant will occupy the 10th floor of the Vivian at Queensbridge Collective and feature refined indoor and outdoor dining, a full-service bar, private dining rooms, and a 2,000-square-foot terrace with skyline views.

Expect prime beef, fresh seafood, house-made charcuterie, and seasonal vegetables, paired with an extensive wine and cocktail program.

Chef Guard is collaborating with Charlotte chefs to showcase his menu ahead of the grand opening:

Customshop + Guard and Grace — Chef Andres Kaifer welcomes Chef Guard for a collaborative dinner celebrating both chefs’ culinary excellence. March 25; reservations through OpenTable. Part of Savor Charlotte.

Community Matters Cafe + Guard and Grace — James Beard–nominated Chef Chayil Johnson hosts Chef Guard for an evening of food and fellowship. April 14; details coming soon.

Guard and Grace is currently under construction at 1111 South Tryon Street and will open this fall. To learn more visit guardandgrace.com and follow @guardandgracecharlotte.

