The art of fresh tortillas

Learn how to make chilaquiles - a traditional Mexican comfort dish that transforms leftover tortillas into a beloved brunch staple.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Omar Garcia with MAS Tortilleria joins QC Life to celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day and teach how to make a fresh tortilla.

Chilaquiles are a traditional Mexican comfort dish made from fresh corn tortillas that are cut into quarters, lightly fried, and simmered in salsa until tender with lightly crisp edges. They are typically topped with eggs, queso fresco, crema, avocado, and sometimes shredded chicken or steak. Originally created to use leftover tortillas, they have become a beloved brunch staple.

Chilaquiles Verdes Serves 2 to 4:

8 corn tortillas, cut into quarters

Neutral oil, for frying

1/2 cups salsa verde

2 eggs per person, optional

1/2 cup crema or sour cream

1/4 cup Cotija cheese

Cilantro

1/3 avocado

Salt to taste

To learn more and try Chilaquiles visit mastortilleria.com and follow @mas_tortilleria.

