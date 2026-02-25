Discover the art of food and wine pairing at Mimosa Grill

You're invited to an exclusive wine pairing dinner celebrating 30 years of Mimosa Grill with expert guidance on the art of food and wine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mimosa Grill is celebrating its 30th anniversary in style with Wine School, a one-night-only dinner experience dedicated to the art of food and wine pairing.

Owner Tom Sasser has long believed that while great wine stands on its own, the real magic happens when food and wine come together. The food makes the wine taste better, and the wine elevates the dish.

You’re invited to an event on March 3rd to discover how exceptional food and thoughtfully chosen natural wines create a symphony of flavors, guided by one of the most influential voices in the wine world. Eric Asimov, Chief Wine Critic for the New York Times, is returning to Charlotte for his 8th year for the Mimosa Grill’s “Natural Wine Dinner”.

Tickets are available on mimosagrill.com, where you can also view the dinner menu and secure your spot at this exclusive event.

