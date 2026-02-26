Baking you can feel good about

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For anyone navigating food allergies and dietary restrictions, baking can feel overwhelming. A Carolina entrepreneur is changing that with Eat G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R., a line of clean, premade mixes that eliminates the guesswork and finally brings joy back to food.

G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R. is an acronym for the top 14 food allergies and sensitivities: Grain-free, Artificial additive-free, Nightshade-free, Gluten-free, Soy and seed-free, Tree nut and peanut-free, Egg and dairy-free, and Real food.

Based in Charleston, Eat G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R. was created with one mission in mind: inclusivity. It’s a comprehensive approach to clean eating that doesn’t sacrifice flavor or enjoyment.

