Caviar, fried chicken, and champagne

Merchant & Trade is partnering with Bojangles for a classic yet luxury fried chicken sandwich.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Perched on the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel with panoramic views of Uptown Charlotte, Merchant & Trade offers a sophisticated escape above the city.

Chef de Cuisine James Jeffries oversees a carefully curated cocktail program grounded in classic drinks made with North Carolina-produced spirits, house-made mixers, and locally sourced produce.

The menu celebrates the “high-low” dining moment perfectly. The Bumps & Bubbles special pairs 5 grams of premium caviar with a crisp 3-ounce pour of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label for just $18. If you’re craving savory-meets-luxe, the Classic Chicken Sandwich delivers: fried chicken thigh tossed in sweet chili sauce with kimchi aioli and sesame cucumber pickles on a buttery milkbread bun.

This collaboration with Bojangles brings together two Charlotte favorites for an unforgettable rooftop dining moment.

Visit www.merchantandtrade.com and follow @merchantandtrade to learn more.

