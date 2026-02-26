Celebrating 40 years at 300 East

300 East is bringing back Charlotte's Original Champagne Brunch from 1986 for one special day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Saturday, February 28th, 300 East is throwing it back to the 80s to celebrate 40 years in business. Manager Abby Johnson and Chef/Partner Ashley Boyd invite you to experience Charlotte’s Original Champagne Brunch, resurrected directly from the restaurant’s iconic 1986 menu.

It’s a nostalgic celebration with an amazing deal and a fun retro vibe - a perfect way to mark this milestone with the community that’s supported 300 East for four decades.

For just $25, indulge in your choice of egg dishes (Traditional, Smoked Salmon, or Veggie Benedict, or Baked Eggs Rancheros) plus coffee, juices, fresh fruit, bagels with cream cheese, strawberry crepes for dessert, and a glass of bubbles. Add $1 for your first Bloody Mary or Screwdriver.

Brunch runs from 10am to 3pm Saturday, February 28th. Make your reservation online at www.300east.net.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.