Toastique celebrates National Toast Day

Toastique's South End location serves up gourmet toasts, smoothie bowls, and wellness shots for health-conscious foodies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - James Thompson and PJ Brown, owners of Toastique join QC Life to celebrate National Toast Day!

February 26th only, customers who are part of the loyalty program can buy one get one 50 percent off gourmet toast items. The offer is available in the store, the app and online orders. Toastique-Charlotte re-opened in January in South End under a new family-owned franchisee team.

The restaurant features its namesake healthy toasts including Avocado Smash, 3 Cheese Italian and PB Crunch as well as smoothie bowls, smoothies, iced coffees, cold-pressed juices and wellness shots.

To learn more visit toastique.com/pages/charlotte and follow @toastique on Instagram.

