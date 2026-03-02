Enjoy world-winning pizza here in Charlotte

King of Fire owner took 1st place in Pizza Freestyle by tossing dough while riding a unicycle at the World Pizza Champion Games in Italy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Siler Chapman, owner of King of Fire and member of the USA World Pizza Champions Team, joins QC Life to talk about what it takes to become a world pizza champion.

This past January, Siler traveled to Rimini, Italy to compete in “Pizza Senza Frontiere – World Pizza Champion Games,” organized by Ristorazione Italiana Magazine. Competing against talented pizza makers from over 30 countries before a jury of 120 industry experts and world-renowned chefs, he proudly brought home 1st place in Pizza Freestyle and 3rd place in Pizza Classica.

In the freestyle category, Siler took his performance to the next level by tossing pizza dough while riding a unicycle. For Pizza Classica, he crafted “The Inferno Dolce,” a masterpiece that would earn him a podium finish.

The best news for Charlotte pizza lovers? You can taste the award-winning Inferno Dolce starting March 9th at his Uptown shop and from any of the seven King of Fire food trucks around town.

The pizza’s name means “Sweet Inferno”—a perfect description of its flavor profile featuring California tomatoes, Bacio whole milk mozzarella with a kiss of buffalo milk, Fontanini’s new Calabrian sausage, arugula, EVOO, mascarpone, and lemon zest, all balanced with sweet onions and Calabrian heat.

To view the menu and order pizza visit kingoffirepizza.com and follow @kingoffirepizza on Instagram.

