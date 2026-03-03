Plated Possibilities: Celebrating Black female chefs

Plated Possibilities is a dining series to connect, inspire, and celebrate the power of women coming together.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Reyaña Radcliff and Chef Marketa Appiah join QC Life to talk about Plated Possibilities, a culinary series celebrating Black women chefs in Charlotte.

This five-part series offers themed dining experiences in collaboration with local venues and artisans, creating a platform to honor the contributions of Black women in our culinary community. Each event is thoughtfully designed to connect, inspire, and celebrate the power of women coming together.

The series kicks off with The Sisterhood Social, an intimate five-course dinner celebrating women around the world and their contributions to storytelling through food. What better day to host the first dinner than International Women’s Day!

Join them on Sunday, March 8th. Follow @platedpossibilities on social media and purchase tickets at posh.vip/g/plated-possibilities.

