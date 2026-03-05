Learn how to make sourdough

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Brittany Nolen from Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen joins QC Life to share how they’re making cooking fun, approachable, and delicious. Since opening in 2013, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen has offered hands-on cooking and baking classes in a state-of-the-art culinary space, giving home cooks of all levels the chance to learn new skills in a fun, interactive environment.

One of their most popular offerings is the Bread Baking Class, with the next session on Thursday, March 5 and two more scheduled later this spring. Using just flour, water, and a sourdough starter (a simple mix of flour and water that’s been fermented), guests learn how to shape, score, and bake their own beautiful loaves.

Beyond classes, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen also offers Family Table to-go meals with delivery anywhere in the Charlotte area, plus easy lunch catering options - perfect for busy families or workplaces that still want great food.

To learn more about upcoming classes visit www.chefalyssaskitchen.com and follow @chefalyssaclt.

