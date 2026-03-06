Acclaimed concepts Uchi and Uchibā bring Japanese dining to Plaza Midwood

Charlotte is getting an elevated Japanese restaurant and an izakaya-inspired cocktail bar with the openings of Uchi and its upstairs sister concept, Uchibā.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Shaun King, chef de cuisine of both Uchi and Uchibā Charlotte, joins QC Life to give a preview of two of the city’s most anticipated restaurant openings.

Both concepts are set to open in late March or early April, with official dates to be announced soon. Uchi from the Japanese word for house was created by James Beard Award–winning Chef Tyson Cole, who opened the original location in Austin in 2003 with a simple vision: bring the intimacy and collaboration of the sushi bar experience to every table.

The Charlotte location will carry that same spirit with thoughtfully crafted Japanese cuisine in a warm, elevated setting.

Just upstairs at Commonwealth, Uchibā (“the bar above Uchi”) is designed to feel like a hideaway, inspired by Japanese izakayas. As the more casual sister restaurant to Uchi, Uchibā aims to perfectly pair drinks with small dishes offering a relaxed vibe while keeping the same level of flavor and precision on the plate.

Even before opening, the team has already begun connecting with the community through special events and collaborations, including a Counter collab dinner with Chef Sam Hart, an Intown Golf fundraiser with Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick that raised over $4,000 for Phillips Academy, and an Emmy Lou’s x Uchibā pop-up on February 12.

To learn more visit uchi.uchirestaurants.com and follow @uchirestaurants on social media.

