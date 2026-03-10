Poppy’s Taste of Maryland celebrates National Crab Meat Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s no better way to celebrate National Crab Meat Day than with a true Maryland-style crab cake. Maryland native Rebecca Tapper, owner of Poppy’s Taste of Maryland in Denver, NC, shares what sets an authentic crab cake apart.

What makes these crab cakes special is the jumbo lump crab and minimal filler. Poppy’s is marking the day with a special fundraiser: from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 9th, 20% of sales will be donated to Angels to the Animals, a nonprofit dedicated to helping animals in need.

Poppy’s Taste of Maryland is carry-out only, located at 647 North NC Hwy 16 Business in Denver. To place an order, call 980-745-3131 or visit poppysatasteofmd.com.

