Moo & Brew’s “Large Marge” has been a fan favorite since 2016

Moo & Brew’s signature Bloody Mary is the ultimate drink that doubles as a full meal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Co-owner Zach Current and James Corwin, Moo & Brew’s special projects manager join QC Life to talk about Moo & Brew’s “Large Marge.” Since its introduction in 2016, the signature Bloody Mary has become a go-to for ACC fans, Charlotteans, and the Matthews community with more than 35,000 served and counting.

They credit the drink’s popularity to one simple idea: don’t just serve a Bloody Mary, build an experience.

At the center is Tito’s Vodka and Moo & Brew’s house-made Bloody Mary mix, but the real showstopper is a Backyard Classic Slider (with M&B sauce, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles), plus peppered bacon, a jalapeño firecracker, fried banana peppers, cheese curds, and the classic garnishes like olives, celery, and carrots. Plus, you get a High Life shortie on the side.

Learn more at mooandbrew.com and follow @mooandbrew on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.