Buttermilk Sky pie shop celebrates Pi Day and 5 years at Birkdale Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Huntersville is celebrating Pi Day and its five-year anniversary at Birkdale Village with special in-store promotions. On Friday, March 13, customers can get buy one, get one free 4-inch pies (limit one per customer). Then on Saturday, March 14, the first 25 customers will receive a Free Pie for a Year card (limit one per customer), and the shop is also offering $5 off all 9-inch pies.

All month long, Buttermilk Sky is also running its Pie It Forward program, partnering with a local nonprofit and donating a portion of sales from a featured pie. This month, 20% of proceeds from Lemon Ice Box pies will be donated to the Piper G. Amundson Foundation, supporting its goal of opening Piper’s Place, the first pediatric respite and hospice house in the Southeast. Learn more or find ways to support the foundation at piperfound.org.

Learn more about Buttermilk Sky on their website.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.