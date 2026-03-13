Dine deeper at Savor Charlotte’s culinary experiences

Taste what makes Charlotte special through interactive cooking classes, curated experiences, and exclusive menus from March 11-28th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Savor Charlotte is back with a three-week celebration of the chefs, mixologists, and culinary creatives who define the flavor of the Queen City. Running March 11–28, 2026, the event invites residents and visitors to taste what makes Charlotte special through interactive cooking classes, curated experiences, and exclusive menus.

Chef and owner Michael Le of Uncle’s food truck at Burial Brewing and Hello, Uncle and Kristen Wile, editor and founder of Unpretentious Palate, join QC Life to talk about Savor Charlotte.

Unpretentious Palate is a newsletter and digital magazine covering Charlotte’s restaurant and hospitality scene. During Savor, Unpretentious Palate is hosting a lineup of “Dine Deeper” events designed to give guests hands-on learning from some of the city’s best chefs.

This year’s Dine Deeper schedule includes a pasta-making class at L’Ostrica on March 16, an Asian sauce explainer with Michael Le on March 17, and a coffee deep dive with Enderly Coffee on March 22.

To learn more about Savor Charlotte visit https://www.charlottesgotalot.com and follow @charlottesgotalot on Instagram.

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