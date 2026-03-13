CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - St. Patrick’s Day Eats are on the menu with Chef Tim Shafer, The Brew Chef, sharing festive favorites like shepherd’s pie and corned beef sliders - plus a sweet finish that’s perfect for celebrating.
Shafer’s Irish-Style Beer, Baileys, and Berry Trifle puts a playful twist on the classic layered dessert (cake, berries, jam, and cream). His version adds a splash of blonde ale, a touch of Irish cream liqueur, and a hint of lucky green for a crowd-pleasing treat that serves about eight.
Directions
- Whisk cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, vanilla, and lemon juice until smooth.
- With an electric mixer, whip heavy cream with Irish cream liqueur, powdered sugar, and food color until stiff peaks form.
- Fold whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture in two stages, then refrigerate.
- Whisk raspberry jam and blonde ale together.
- Layer cake, jam, cream mixture, and berries in a deep dish or trifle bowl, repeating until full. Finish with cream on top and the remaining berries, then serve chilled.
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