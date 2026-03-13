Chef Tim Shafer shares St. Patrick’s Day favorites - shepherd’s pie, corned beef sliders, and an Irish-style beer, Baileys, and berry trifle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - St. Patrick’s Day Eats are on the menu with Chef Tim Shafer, The Brew Chef, sharing festive favorites like shepherd’s pie and corned beef sliders - plus a sweet finish that’s perfect for celebrating.

Shafer’s Irish-Style Beer, Baileys, and Berry Trifle puts a playful twist on the classic layered dessert (cake, berries, jam, and cream). His version adds a splash of blonde ale, a touch of Irish cream liqueur, and a hint of lucky green for a crowd-pleasing treat that serves about eight.

Directions

Whisk cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, vanilla, and lemon juice until smooth. With an electric mixer, whip heavy cream with Irish cream liqueur, powdered sugar, and food color until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture in two stages, then refrigerate. Whisk raspberry jam and blonde ale together. Layer cake, jam, cream mixture, and berries in a deep dish or trifle bowl, repeating until full. Finish with cream on top and the remaining berries, then serve chilled.

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