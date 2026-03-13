Sullivan’s Steakhouse menu gets a lucky twist

Enjoy the Shamrock Martini along with other St. Patrick’s Day sips and March Madness deals at Sullivan's Steakhouse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jason Pastman, general manager at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and bartender Conor Gaffney join QC Life to share how the restaurant is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with two limited-time cocktail specials designed to add a little extra luck to your night out.

Available now through March 17, guests can sip the Shamrock Martini - made with Ketel One vodka, Midori, Cointreau, fresh lime and lemon juice, and finished with edible glitter ($16) or go classic with the Four-Leaf Clover Old Fashioned, featuring Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, and Peychaud’s bitters ($15).

They also highlight a slam-dunk deal for March Madness: from March 17–29, guests who order online and use promo code MARCH receive $20 off any online order of $60 or more (online only; exclusions may apply).

Beyond the seasonal specials, Sullivan’s continues to earn acclaim for its elevated wine program - named to Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Awards and experiential wine-pairing dinners such as the Far Niente event.

To learn more visit www.sullivanssteakhouse.com.

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