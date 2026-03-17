Emmy Lou’s Wine Bar is now open from the owners of Customshop, serving great wine, delicious food, and an inviting spot to hang out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - To celebrate International Riesling Day, Emmy Lou’s Wine Bar joins QC Life. Emmy Lou’s is from the team behind Customshop and is officially open in Dilworth. It’s a laid-back spot to hang out with great wine and food, plus a patio that’s perfect for sipping and staying awhile.

Riesling is one of the most misunderstood wines because many people assume it’s always sweet, but that’s not the case, especially with high-quality producers, where you’ll find plenty of crisp, balanced, and food-friendly options. You can also pick up a bottle to take home at Emmy Lou’s, and Riesling is a go-to pairing for anything with a little heat, especially spicy or Asian-inspired dishes.

For the best experience, serve Riesling chilled around 40–42°F. German and Austrian styles often have distinctive aromatics, and on the palate you may notice notes like green apple, a minerality, and bright acidity. If Riesling isn’t your thing, Emmy Lou’s has plenty of variety, with wines from all over the world.

Visit emmylouswinebar.com to learn more and follow @emmylousclt on Instagram.

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