Global flavors meet local brews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Savor Charlotte returns March 11–28, 2026, bringing a three-week celebration of the chefs, bakers, brewers, mixologists, and culinary creatives who shape the flavor of the Queen City. The festival features interactive classes, curated tastings, and exclusive menus across Charlotte.

Global Table, Local Brew is one of the highlighted events and will take place on Wednesday, March 18th. This is a Beer Dinner collaboration showcasing elevated cuisine and Charlotte made beer. Hosted by Artisan’s Palate, the dinner features a five-course, globally inspired menu from Chef Christa Csoka, paired with five beers - two selections from Resident Culture Brewing, two from Pilot Brewing Company, and a special collaboration beer created specifically for the event.

Local sourcing is at the heart of the experience, with seasonal ingredients provided by Deep Roots CPS Farm woven into the menu. Guests will also hear directly from the women behind the partnership, bringing together brewing, farming, and culinary expertise for an evening rooted in community and collaboration.

Full details are available at charlottesgotalot.com/savor and follow @charlottesgotalot.

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