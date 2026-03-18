Ace No. 3 launches new weekday breakfast menu in Uptown

Calling all bacon, egg, and cheese lovers - QC Life steps into the kitchen at Ace No. 3 Center City for a look at the new weekday breakfast sandwiches.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ace No. 3 is bringing breakfast to Uptown with a new weekday morning menu at its Center City location, perfect for anyone who loves stopping in for a quick burger and now wants an easy breakfast option, too.

Available Monday through Friday from 7–11 a.m., the grab-and-go lineup includes three breakfast sandwiches: bacon, egg, and cheese; turkey sausage, egg, and cheese; and egg and cheese.

Each sandwich is served on a brioche bun, with a side of tots and special banger sauce. The Center City location is designed for fast, convenient Uptown mornings - easy to walk to if you live or work nearby, and even easier if you order ahead online for pickup or delivery.

Learn more at aceno3.com and follow @aceno.3.

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