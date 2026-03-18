YAFO Kitchen preps for Passover with a holiday meal menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Passover is quickly approaching, and Chef Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen joins QC Life to help families prepare with a ready-to-serve holiday meal. In the kitchen today, Chef Shai is making one of the standout sides from the menu: Moroccan roasted cauliflower with chermoula.

YAFO Kitchen’s Passover menu feeds 4-5 people for $140 and includes:

Matzo Ball Soup: 2 quarts of homemade chicken and vegetable soup with 10 matzo balls

Entrée: Honey harissa braised chicken (about 1½ chickens)

Sides: Potato kugel, Moroccan roasted cauliflower with chermoula, and broccoli salad with date molasses dressing

Dessert: Flourless chocolate cake

Guests can also add on items like Chef Shai’s holiday brisket, additional matzo ball soup, and extra sides or dessert.

Preorders are available now, with pickup on 3/31 or 4/1 at YAFO East Boulevard or YAFO Ballantyne. To preorder, visit yafokitchen.com, and follow @yafokitchen for updates.

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