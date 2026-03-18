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YAFO Kitchen preps for Passover with a holiday meal menu

YAFO Kitchen preps for Passover with a holiday meal menu Chef Shai Fargian shares YAFO Kitchen’s Passover preorder menu featuring matzo ball soup, honey harissa chicken, seasonal sides, and flourless chocolate cake.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Passover is quickly approaching, and Chef Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen joins QC Life to help families prepare with a ready-to-serve holiday meal. In the kitchen today, Chef Shai is making one of the standout sides from the menu: Moroccan roasted cauliflower with chermoula.

YAFO Kitchen’s Passover menu feeds 4-5 people for $140 and includes:

  • Matzo Ball Soup: 2 quarts of homemade chicken and vegetable soup with 10 matzo balls
  • Entrée: Honey harissa braised chicken (about 1½ chickens)
  • Sides: Potato kugel, Moroccan roasted cauliflower with chermoula, and broccoli salad with date molasses dressing
  • Dessert: Flourless chocolate cake

Guests can also add on items like Chef Shai’s holiday brisket, additional matzo ball soup, and extra sides or dessert.

Preorders are available now, with pickup on 3/31 or 4/1 at YAFO East Boulevard or YAFO Ballantyne. To preorder, visit yafokitchen.com, and follow @yafokitchen for updates.

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