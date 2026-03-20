Charlotte Wine + Food Week returns this spring to benefit local children’s charities

Charlotte Wine + Food Week, presented by Truist, returns for its 38th year April 15–19 with tastings, dinners, auctions, and brunch events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte Wine + Food Week, presented by Truist, returns for its 38th year with a full lineup of wine and food experiences all raising money for a great cause. Proceeds benefit Charlotte-area children’s charities, including Beds For Kids, Digi-Bridge, Families Forward Charlotte, and Wayfinders.

The festivities run April 15-19 at venues across Charlotte. The Grand Tasting on Saturday night, features 100+ carefully selected wines, tastings from Charlotte-area restaurants, and live music.

Other events include:

Edwin’s Organix & Open Plan Kitchen at Forest Kitchen Design featuring Anomaly Vineyards + Compris Vineyard

Sake 101 Seminar featuring Kikusui Sake Brewery and Yume Ramen Sushi & Bar at Blue Door Bar

Champagne Brunch featuring Chapter 6 & Moët Hennessy USA

Rosé Around the World Brunch featuring Edwin’s Organix & Open Plan Kitchen at Forest Kitchen Design

If you can’t attend in person, there are still ways to support the mission online with raffles and an auction. To learn more visit charlottewineandfood.org and follow @charlottewineandfood.

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