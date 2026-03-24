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Learning the viral tomato burrata dip recipe

Learning the viral tomato burrata dip recipe This quick and delicious tomato burrata dip combines roasted tomatoes, creamy burrata, fresh herbs, and olive oil, served with crispy garlic bread crostini.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Carly Roegner’s Tomato Burrata Dip with Garlic Bread Crostini has gone massively viral, pulling in 100+ million views and helping her jump from about 1,000 followers to 50,000 almost overnight.

The warm, shareable dip features roasted tomatoes, creamy burrata, fresh herbs, basil, and olive oil - easy to make, but seriously impressive. It’s also customizable (swap burrata for goat cheese, feta, or Boursin) and some people even use it as a pasta sauce.

Get the full recipe and follow @carlys_cookbook.

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