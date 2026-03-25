The newly opened Improper Pig serves traditional barbecue with global twists, plus a patio made for music and community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The newest hot spot in Plaza Midwood is The Improper Pig, serving up great BBQ with even better vibes. There are locations across Charlotte, but this new spot just opened off Central Avenue, right in the heart of a Plaza Midwood. Expect the patio to be a major draw, offering an outdoor barbecue experience with great music and an easy, hangout atmosphere.

Plaza Midwood’s new patio BBQ hangout: The Improper Pig The newly opened Improper Pig serves traditional barbecue with global twists, plus a patio made for music and community.

The menu stays true to BBQ traditions while incorporating global flavors, including Asian-inspired twists. You’ll find six different homemade sauces on the table so you can mix, match, and customize every bite to your taste.

Learn more at theimproperpig.com and follow @improperpig.

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