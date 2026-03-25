Sip into spring at Wine Fest

University City Wine Fest hits The Boardwalk on April 11 with 100+ wines, local craft brews, and cocktails from top Charlotte bartenders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kim Lee, bartender at Sol’ Delish, joins QC Life to give a taste of what’s coming to University City Wine Fest.

The University City Wine Fest takes place April 11 at The Boardwalk at University City, running from 1- 6pm. Attendees can sample 100+ wines from top North Carolina wineries and vendors, plus a curated lineup of craft brews from favorite local breweries like Armored Cow, Pilot, and Petty Thieves. Cocktails will also be available, served by standout Charlotte bartenders from Lucky Dog, Side Eye, Sol’ Delish, and Soul Gastrolounge.

Tickets are available in advance or day-of while supplies last:

GA $35 2–6 pm

Early $45 1–6 pm

VIP $500 with early entry, a reserved covered table, 10 tickets, and 4 bottles of wine

Wine Fest weekend also includes the Royal Wine Dinner at Sol’ Delish on April 9 and Wine on the Water on April 10.

For tickets, visit universitywinefest.org and follow @univcitywinefest.

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