Add French flair to Your Easter brunch with Renaissance Patisserie

Renaissance Patisserie offers Easter-ready treats and brunch bites - from fresh berry tarts and macarons to éclairs and quiches.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bring a little French flair to your Easter table with sweet and savory favorites from Renaissance Patisserie - including a fresh berry tart topped with chocolate ganache and shortbread crust.

You will find plenty of Easter-worthy options, from custom cakes and pastries to fun seasonal treats like flower pot mousse cups and brownie bites, Easter macarons topped with jelly beans, éclairs, and more. Plus there are plenty of savory picks like quiches, perfect for an Easter brunch with family and friends.

Learn more at renaissancepatisserie.com and follow @renaissancepatisserie.

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