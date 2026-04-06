Sweet spotlight: B’zzz Cakes in Indian Land

Stop by B'zzz Cakes in Indian Land for 20 flavors of cupcakes, cake pops, mini cupcakes, cookies and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel is joined by Brenna Kolumba, Owner at Cake Artist at B’zzz Cakes to decorate Easter sweets.

B’zzz Cakes is a grab-and-go cake and cupcake shop with 20 flavors in the case daily of cupcakes, cake, cake pops and cookies. They’re located in Indian Land, and everything looks just as good as it tastes.

One must-try: the crème brûlée cupcake is one of their top gourmet picks, with real crème brûlée filling inside.

Learn more at bzzzcakes.com and follow @bzzzcustomcakes.

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