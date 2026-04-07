The Holland brings new flavor to a historic Mount Holly landmark

The Holland is a wine bar and restaurant in a restored 1890s building, serving Southern American dishes with Asian-inspired twists.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tucked off North Main Street in downtown Mount Holly, a historic building from the 1890s is in a delicious new chapter. The space first opened as the Holland Drug Store more than a century ago, and after years of evolving with the town, it’s now been reimagined as The Holland - a wine bar and restaurant that pairs fresh flavor with a whole lot of history.

The menu leans into Southern American favorites, elevated with subtle Asian-inspired spices. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch, dinner, brunch, or planning a private gathering, The Holland balances refined dining with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

There is also a spacious event area on-site which is perfect for celebrations and special occasions in the heart of Mount Holly. To learn more visit welcometotheholland.com.

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