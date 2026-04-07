Making charcuterie nachos

Kass’s Kitchen shares how to make easy charcuterie nachos, starting with crunchy chips and piling them high with cheeses, meats, and briny toppings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kassandra Ramos-Siguencia, owner of Kass’s Kitchen joins QC Life to share her easy charcuterie nachos recipe.

The key is choosing a chip that won’t get soggy like a kettle-cooked potato chip, then layering on creamy, sliceable cheeses such as havarti or romano. Add your favorite meats, and don’t worry about making it look perfect, these nachos are meant to be eaten. Finish with fun toppings like pickles and olives, add arugula for a fresh bite, and top it all off with a glaze like hot honey or balsamic.

Planning a private event or looking for catering for baby showers, Mother’s Day, engagement parties, and more? Contact Kass’s Kitchen at kass-kitchen.com and follow @theboardmom.clt to learn more.

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