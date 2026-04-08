Inside the kitchen at Napa Bistro & Wine Bar

Napa Bistro & Wine Bar has a new menu made for sharing, sipping, and celebrating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life heads into the kitchen at Napa Bistro & Wine Bar to check out the brand-new menu. Napa Bistro & Wine Bar is a casual fine dining restaurant inspired by the flavors of Napa, California. Expect savory dishes packed with bold flavor, plus a warm atmosphere that welcomes everyone.

Napa Bistro & Wine Bar at Stonecrest is Ballantyne’s go-to for after-work pours, brunch dates, and dinners that turn into nights. Pull up to the bar, order something fun, and stay awhile. The menus are made for sharing, sipping, and celebrating.

You can also find Napa’s additional locations on Providence Road, and in Fort Mill at Kingsley. To learn more visit www.naparestaurantgroup.com/napastonecrest.

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