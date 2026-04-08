Making sourdough pretzel bites

Lauren Wilbur shares how to make sourdough pretzel bites and invites you to her upcoming sourdough classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lauren Wilbur, owner of Homemade by Lauren, joins QC Life to share how to make sourdough pretzel bites - a fun twist on a trend that’s still going strong.

Sourdough has become a favorite for many home bakers thanks to its gut-friendly benefits and the fact that it’s made without preservatives, chemicals, or other unnecessary additives. While most people think of sourdough as simply bread, it can be used for so much more and the pretzel bites prove it.

You can find Lauren at markets throughout Charlotte and the Lake Norman area, and she also offers Sourdough 101 classes across the Charlotte region. To learn more, visit homemadebylauren.com and follow @homemade_lauren for locations and upcoming class schedules.

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