Grab-and-go picnic snacks at Salted Melon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With spring weather finally here, it’s the perfect time to grab delicious food and enjoy it outside. Salted Melon makes it easy with plenty of grab-and-go options right in the heart of Charlotte.

Come along with QC Life host Jana Angel as she heads to Salted Melon to build the perfect picnic snack basket and explore everything this Queen City favorite has to offer.

Any time of day, Salted Melon has you covered - grab coffee and breakfast to go, swing by for a healthy lunch, or relax and enjoy a nice dinner. To learn more visit www.saltedmelon.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.