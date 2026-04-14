Hidden gem: Nor’East Family Treats and Eats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you pull up to Nor’East Family Treats and Eats, chances are you’ll be surprised by what you find. Tucked inside the Town & Country Ford dealership off Independence Boulevard in Charlotte, this small family diner is a hidden gem. Just drive around the dealership building and you’ll find it - serving up classic American diner favorites with a New England twist.

The business started as a food truck, first catering the dealership’s employee appreciation events, before opening a permanent location right inside the dealership.

Fan favorites include the Vermont Maple Farm Burger topped with homemade maple aioli, a standout Reuben, and fresh hand-cut fries. Don’t skip dessert - the bakery has fresh cookies and pies daily, with the peanut butter pie as the top seller.

They’ve been serving the community for 31 years, and once you find them, you’ll see why people keep coming back! To learn more visit noreasttreats.com.

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