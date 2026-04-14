Sip, savor, support: Charlotte Wine + Food Week returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte Wine + Food Week is a celebration bringing together standout wineries from around the world and chef-driven culinary experiences all while supporting local nonprofits. One of the newest names joining the excitement is Guard and Grace, a restaurant opening later this year.

The biggest Charlotte Wine + Food Week event happens Saturday April 18th at the Grand Tasting featuring wine vendors, top chefs, live music, and an auction. Guests will meet winemakers, grow their wine pairing knowledge, and discover new favorites.

To learn more about both Charlotte Wine + Food and Guard and Grace, visit charlottewineandfood.org and guardandgrace.com and follow @charlottewineandfood and @guardandgracecharlotte.

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