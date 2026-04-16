Carolina BBQ Festival fires up April 17-18

The Carolina BBQ Festival brings together 20+ pitmasters, benefiting Operation BBQ Relief, which provides meals during natural disasters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lewis Donald owner of Sweet Lew’s and founder of the Carolina BBQ Festival joins QC Life to preview the upcoming festival as part of Charlotte SHOUT!

Expect more than 20 pitmasters from across the South, including Garren Kirkman of Jon G’s, serving up some of the best of Carolina barbecue. Proceeds benefit Operation BBQ Relief, which mobilizes during disasters to feed communities. They served about 1.1 million meals during Hurricane Helene. Organizers are aiming to donate $25,000 from this festival.

The Carolina BBQ Festival will be at Victoria Yards on April 17–18, with a Friday night kickoff from 6–10 p.m. (tickets $35) and the main festival on Saturday from noon–4 p.m. (tickets $75), plus VIP entry at 11 a.m.

Save 10% with code WBTV10 at carolinabbqfest.org, and learn more at sweetlewsbbq.com.

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