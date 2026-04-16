The ultimate edible canvas

Babe & Butcher shares how to create an interactive edible art cheese canvas - so your guests can paint their perfect bite.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lindsay Anvik, co-owner of Babe & Butcher joins QC Life to share a fresh take on entertaining: a visually stunning, interactive grazing centerpiece that turns food into an experience.

Instead of a traditional board, she’s created an edible art easel with homemade cheese spreads styled on a food-safe canvas. The board is finished with edible flowers and herbs for color, texture, and a true work-of-art look. Guests then paint their perfect bite onto a fresh slice of baguette using whatever tools they have on hand.

The key is keeping it safe and delicious: use an edible surface (a real art canvas isn’t food-safe), high-quality cheese, and the best bread you can find.

Babe & Butcher offers build-your-own charcuterie boards and event catering, including grazing tables and custom spreads. To learn more visit babeandbutcher.com.

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