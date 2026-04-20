Charlotte in Bloom Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ashley Finney, Community Director for Yelp, and Moe Zaid, owner of Buffalo Eatz, join QC Life to invite the community to Charlotte in Bloom.

Charlotte in Bloom is a free, springtime/Earth Day celebration featuring local businesses offering complimentary tastings, plus live entertainment, collaborative art, giveaways, and more. While the event is free, each year it partners with a local nonprofit to raise awareness, this year’s suggested (optional) donation benefits Freedom Communities, with 100% of donations going directly to the organization.

Guests can enjoy complimentary food and drinks, floral and plant displays, balloon installations, photo-friendly moments, and hands-on activities like the flower bar and a coloring mural—all while supporting local businesses and a great cause.

The event is open to anyone 21+ with a Yelp profile, just RSVP through the event page and come ready to enjoy Charlotte in full bloom. It is on April 22nd from 6-9pm at Union Station West, follow @yelpcharlotte to learn more.

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