Folia debuts new spring cocktail menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Braeden Carlton, Assistant Manager at Folia, joins QC Life to share what’s new for spring. Folia has an exciting new cocktail lineup featuring floral notes, coconut, tropical fruits, and other seasonal flavors, including options with spirits, spirit-free sips, and select drinks made with THC.

Located in South End, Folia serves coffee, lunch, cocktails, and late-night bites. You can start the day with Night Swim Coffee espresso drinks and breakfast bites, then transition to a bold noon & night menu from Built On Hospitality Executive Chef Chris Coleman (the chef behind Goodyear House).

Reservations are not required, but are available here.

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