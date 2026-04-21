Benny’s Bodega serves great food with a purpose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Benny’s Food Truck co-owners J De Los Santos and Alexis De Los Santos join QC Life to share how their business is fueled by more than great food, it’s rooted in family and purpose.

Formerly known as Bodega Food Wagon, the couple rebranded to Benny’s Food Truck in honor of their son Benny, a one-pound miracle who was born at 25 weeks weighing just one pound, one ounce.

Their mission has grown and they are partnering with NICUs and nonprofits to give back to families who have faced similar journeys. The truck’s design is also a tribute to NYC bodegas, where J first learned the business working in his mom’s bodega.

To learn more visit eatbennybodega.com and follow @eatbennysbodega.

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